Jeremy Renner Says His Daughter Barely Knows He’s Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner will soon be making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clint Barton in Hawkeye, a new Disney+ series that will premiere next month. Renner recently paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live where he talked about never getting to keep any souvenirs from the Marvel movies. However, he finally requested his Hawkeye costume after making the series, because he wanted to wear it to his daughter’s school.

“Does your daughter know this is happening?,” Kimmel asked. “Nah, she barely knows I’m Hawkeye,” Renner revealed. “She doesn’t know anything. She knows, ‘That’s daddy wearing pajamas.’” Kimmel asked if Renner’s daughter would be embarrassed by him showing up in costume and Renner shared, “When I pick her up at school, all the kids come, you know saying hi and doing all the things, kids I don’t know. I don’t know if that makes her feel good or bad, but by the way, this is the face of someone who doesn’t give a flying f about it. I’m making those kids’ days!” You can check out the interview in the video below:

In addition to Renner, Hawkeye will also star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

“The first time Jeremy and I sat down together, we were in a writers’ room surrounded by a bunch of Hawkeye comics up on the wall, all around us,” Steinfeld said in the October print issue of Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is real. This is happening.’”

During a recent chat with SFX Magazine, Steinfeld talked about preparing for her part in the MCU and compared reading Marvel Comics to reading the poems of Emily Dickinson, who she also plays in the Apple TV+ series, Dickinson.

“As far as the comics go, yes,” Seinfeld answered when asked if she’s been catching up on Marvel history. “Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it. So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics.”

Hawkeye premieres on November 24th.