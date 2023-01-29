Jeremy Renner Fans Aren't Happy With Jay Leno's Latest Tweet

Jay Leno has had a string of bad luck lately when it comes to accidents. He was burned in a car fire back in November, and it was revealed this week that he was recovering from surgery after breaking some bones in a motorcycle accident. This week, the comedian took to Twitter to joke about his latest accident, and it didn't go over well with everyone. Leno decided to poke fun at another celebrity and his recent accident: Jeremy Renner. At the beginning of the month, the Marvel star underwent surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident.

"I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe and I came around the corner and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner's snowplow," Leno tweeted. This caused a lot of backlash from people in the comments. "How is that funny," @brooke replied. "Not funny. Renner broke 30 bones in the process of saving his nephew's life. Respect to the guy. Pure guts," @JRDAWSONTV wrote. "Guy nearly died Jay," @BrennanNeillVT pointed out. "You are tasteless," @patriotxl added.

However, some people in the comments came to Leno's defense. "For everyone getting upset with Jay, a couple of thoughts. First Jay was in a real accident, speedy recovery Sir ... if we don't bring some levity to life then life becomes just an angry journey ... anyone ask Jeremy his thoughts on the joke? I'm sure he would smile at Jay Leno," @JimmyHens wrote. "Jeremy Renner was in an accident recently involving a snowplow that made a lot of news, and Jay Leno was recently in two accidents that made a lot of news. So combining their two experiences is the joke... people will often do this to cheer up themselves and others. It's nice," @TedYork shared. You can check out Leno's original post below:

I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe and I came around the corner and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. — Jay Leno (@jayleno) January 27, 2023

How Did Jeremy Renner Get Hurt?

You can read the statement from Renner's family that was released after his accident here: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

