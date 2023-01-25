Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident Update, Police Share New Statement

Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident has another update courtesy of some new police statements. CNN managed to get an inquiry in about what went wrong with his snowcat plow. It seems that there might have been some sort of mechanical mishap that led to the scary scene. Basically, Renner attempted to put the emergency brake on while exiting his vehicle. After the plow began to slide, the Hawkeye star leapt into action to save his nephew from being crushed. It's all right there in the statement down below, which you can read some selections from to hear the details.

"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

"Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," it continues. "He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully." After that, the Snowcat rolled over him and he received significant injuries. "The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

How Did Authorities Respond on the Scene?

A previous police statement said that it was just an accident and the new information lines up. "At this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident," Washoe County Sheriff Balaam told fans after the incident. "Washoe Sheriff's Office is in possession of his PistenBully (the snowcat) and we are analyzing it to rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll. This is part of our normal investigation process for any major investigation. As I mentioned earlier this investigation is ongoing. However, we do not suspect any foul play, I want to repeat that, we do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident."

"He is a honorary deputy sheriff," Balaam continued. "His popularity amongst kids in the Marvel (movies), he has a huge impact on those kids that he touched during Shop with a Sheriff...I can guarantee they will never forget that moment that they got. He shared his time with us there and not only shopped with a few kids but interacted with the kids. He's had a huge impact not only in this office in helping us with our outreach with Shop with a Sheriff, which is our biggest event. But throughout the community he has been very generous. And he's one of those individuals that I can tell you most of the time you don't know that he's doing it but he has made a tremendous impact on this community."

Are you surprised by these new details? Let us know down in the comments!