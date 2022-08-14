Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU

Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.

As Tennant now says, fans might not want to be so fast with those thoughts. During a spotlight panel as FAN EXPO Boston, the Doctor Who alumnus admitted he felt it would be "difficult" to return to the franchise given his villain's specificity. Still, Tennant added, he'd love to see the some of the writers behind the franchise try and involve his character somehow.

A fan asks whether Kilgrave from #JessicaJones could make a return given the MCU multiverse. David thinks it would be difficult considering how specific a character Kilgrave is, but that he’d be excited to see the “talented” writers at Marvel try.



#fanexpoboston2022 pic.twitter.com/x30glymyjk — Jules Thompson (she/her) (@juleswritesblog) August 14, 2022

Jones has also been rumored to appear in She-Hulk. Series helmer Kat Coiro joked that anyone within the Marvel Cinematic Universe could appear in the nine-episode series as one point or another.

"Well, put that out there!" Coiro said of Marvel cameos in a recent interview with Tara Hitchcock. "Let's have Thor come visit She-Hulk! I think the person who I think most organically fits into the world is in the show. I actually think Jessica Jones would be a good addition."

"Every single existing MCU character who came into this show had to make the adjustment from being in things that are much more serious to being in something that is tonally more outrageous," Coiro added. "And they're all such wonderful actors and all so adept at adjusting, but it was definitely fun to watch that transition and fun to watch them go 'Oh, it's ok for me to do this?' The biggest question they all ask me is 'Am I going too far?' And I would say 'Absolutely not! Go further!"

The DefendersVerse is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

Which of the Defenders do you want to see make a return in new MCU programming? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!