Marvel’s ‘Jessica Jones’ Star Krysten Ritter to Direct Season 3 Episode

Krysten Ritter has been killing it in front of the camera, as the star of the Marvel’s Netflix series Jessica Jones – now she wants to do great things behind the camera. She’ll be getting the chance to do just that, as a new report states that Krysten Ritter is set to make her directorial debut in Jessica Jones season 3.

Deadline reports that Jessica Jones season 3 has started filming in NYC, and that she’ll be taking the director’s chair for an episode whose details are being kept under wraps (obviously, this is Marvel Studios, after all…). The actress issued a statement about her upcoming directorial opportunity, stating:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am beyond thrilled to make my directorial debut on Marvel’s Jessica Jones. The entire crew and cast has become family to me, and I’m so appreciative of the opportunity to work with our incredible team in this new way. I am so grateful that Melissa Rosenberg, Jeph Loeb, Marvel, and Netflix entrusted me to take the reins.”

It’s not unusual for the star of a show to eventually step behind the camera and try a hand at directing an episode – especially a show that has already been airing for multiple seasons. Ritter has seen her career rise thanks to Jessica Jones, and now would be a perfect point in her career to start gaining experience at ‘taking the reins,’ as it were.

Ritter was also no doubt inspired by production on Jessica Jones season 2, as showrunner Melissa Rosenberg pulled off the milestone feat of having all thirteen season 2 episodes helmed by female directors. Seeing that work take place, it’s of little surprise that Ritter herself would want to get in on the action, and paint her character and storyline in a way that reflects her own vision and voice.

Season 2 of Jessica Jones was generally well-received for its deeper character arcs and focus on female issues – though the usual Marvel Netflix pacing issues, and lack of a dynamic villain to replace David Tenant’s Kilgrave were drawbacks. In terms of story, season 2 left Jessica in a more settled place (somewhat), now fully embracing her life as a superpowered detective, and even letting herself join a makeshift family with her landlord Oscar Arocho (J.R. Ramirez) and his son, Vido. However, Jess’s progress comes at the cost of losing some old friends: Malcolm ends up working for Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Jessica’s P.I. competitor Pryce Chen, while Jessica and Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) are estranged, after the latter killed Jessica’s psychotic superpowered mom, Alisa.

Season 3 already has a lot of potentially exciting developments and reveals to unveil – including Trish Walker’s full transition into the Marvel Comics superheroine, Hell Cat. Hopefully the season will bring in another exciting and dynamic villain, thereby avoiding the major pitfall of season 2. A few cameos from some other Marvel Netflix Defenders heroes woudn’t be bade, either.

Luke Cage season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix; Iron Fist season 2 is coming at a date TBA, and The Punisher season 2 is also in production around NYC.