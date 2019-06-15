Jessica Jones Season 3 Includes Iron Fist Easter Egg

Jessica Jones is finally back with its third and final season, wrapping up the current iteration of the Defendersverse as we know it. As expected, it didn’t shy away for instantly connecting with some of the other Marvel shows that once resided on the streaming giant, including a name drop (or two) of one Danny Rand). Full spoilers for Jessica Jones Season Three up ahead! Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch the latest season.

About halfway through the season, a major change comes to Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Ann Moss) and her firm that causes a mass exodus of clients from a budding law firm. Before long, Hogarth flat out admits she’s worried at losing Rand Enterprises and makes note that she needs to get in contact with Danny Rand (Finn Jones) directly. That’s when it’s revealed the character has taken a sabbatical, teasing the trip the character took with Ward Meachum (Tom Pelphrey) at the end Iron Fist Season Two.

Unfortunately enough for Hogarth in her team, Rand’s business abroad eventually leads to Rand Enterprises chooses to find a new lawyer, ultimately setting up Hogarth for a drastic story arc change in the back half of the season. Of course, fans won’t find out what Rand and Meachum got to up on their trip as the show was canceled last Fall, the first of Marvel’s six shows on Netflix to be sent to the chopping block.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” said Disney and Netflix’s statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

What's been your favorite Marvel Easter egg in the set of Netflix shows?

All three seasons of Jessica Jones and two seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Netflix.