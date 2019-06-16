Jessica Jones Season 3 Pays Tribute to Stan Lee

The comics world lost a legend last November with the death of Stan Lee, but despite his passing, Lee’s legacy lives on in the characters and stories he wrote, inspired, and influenced. That includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now it’s latest offering — the final season of Netflix’s Jessica Jones, is paying tribute to Lee in a simple, yet touching, way.

Jessica Jones dropped its third and final season on Netflix Friday and in addition to closing out Netflix’s Marvel shows — Jessica Jones was the last of the group which also included Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Punisher to air its final episodes — included an end title card that honored Lee with a simple message: “In Loving Memory of Stan Lee.”

The tribute is similar to the one The Punisher included in their second season earlier this year with the Jon Bernthal starring series also including an end title card honoring the late Lee. It’s an understated tribute to Lee, who passed away last November at the age of 95. After Lee’s passing, Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb himself penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Marvel Publisher, writing about his impact on not just comics but on those who experienced them by opening up a world accessible to everyone.

“And it’s why you loved them [Marvel characters], because Stan created a world where he and the rest of the bullpen could play in the Marvel universe,” Loeb said. “Which told us youngsters who were going to come in and write and draw for Marvel and eventually make movies and television shows, that we were always a part of the story, and that we could be in the Marvel universe any time we wanted to be.”

“[He was] a hero, a brilliant storyteller, a fantastic marketer, and a promoter without peer. He really took hold of the comic book industry and told the world that these aren’t just for children. This is literature.”

Jessica Jones season three is now streaming on Netflix.

