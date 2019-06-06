Jessica Jones Season 3 Trailer Released

A trailer for the latest season of Jessica Jones has dropped, giving fans a look at the third and final season of the show. Carrying on from the explosive events that made their way into the season two finale, it looks like the third season will find Jessica (Krysten Ritter) back to her drunken PI form.

This batch of episodes signifies the official ending of the fledgling relationship between Marvel and Netflix, who canceled the studio’s entire slate of Marvel shows last year. Immediately after the cancellation, Ritter took to social media to pen a touching tribute to the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I love these people to the moon and back,” Ritter wrote. “It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

In a release after the Defendersverse slate was wiped clean, Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb offered a statement teasing the characters would eventually live on in other properties.

“Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that,” Loeb wrote, throwing some shade at Netflix for its decisions. “As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’”

Though Marvel’s relationship with Netflix has fizzled, a new deal with Hulu has blossomed. Not only has the Netflix rival renewed Runaways for a third season, but they have also ordered a pair of live-action Marvel properties in Ghost Rider and Helstrom, in addition to four adult-oriented animated series from the studio.

Jessica Jones Season 3 is set for release on June 14th. The first two seasons of the critically-acclaimed show are now streaming on Netflix.