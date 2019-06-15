Jessica Jones Season 3: Who’s Gregory Salinger?

The third season of Jessica Jones is finally here and with it comes a whole batch of new supporting characters. After two different primary antagonists in the series’ first two years, Season Three adds another by the name of Gregory Salinger. Played by Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Salinger ends up as this season’s big bad and we’ve got the low-down on who he is. Minor spoilers for the third season of Jessica Jones up ahead! Proceed with caution if you have yet to see the latest batch of Netflix episodes.

If you’re a long-time Marvel Comics reader, you’ll know by now that Salinger is the second person in the Marvel Comics mythos to pick up the Foolkiller mantle. Throughout his comics history, the mercenary made it his mission to kill those who he felt were too materialistic or lacked a certain “poetic nature.” Eventually, the clinically insane anti-hero joined forces with Deadpool’s Mercs for Money.

In the same tune with many of the other heroes and villains of Netflix’s corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Salinger never goes by the name of his superhero alter-ego. In fact, Bobb’s take on the character vaguely resembles his comic book counterpart, only in the fact that they both kill an absurd amount of people. In Jessica Jones, Salinger is a hyper-intelligent psychopath who gets off on photographing his victims in the final moments of their death. Quite early on, we see that Salinger keeps a scrapbook of the portraits he snaps hidden in his apartment.

Without spoiling all too much, the primary conflict over the course of the season lies between Bobb’s Salinger and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). Another villain from the comics who happens to make an appearance is Erik Gelden/Mind-Wave, played by Benjamin Walker. Instead of being a villain in live-action, Gelden serves as another complex love interest with Jones this season, often times coming to her aid when needed most.

All three seasons of Jessica Jones are now streaming on Netflix.