‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Weighs in on Jodie Foster’s Criticism of Superhero Movies

Last week, actress Jodie Foster blamed superhero movies for ruining movie audiences. Now, someone who makes those movies has responded.

James Gunn, director of both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, offered his take on Twitter.

“I think Foster looks at film in an old-fashioned way where spectacle film can’t be thought-provoking,” Gunn tweeted. “It’s often true but not always. Her belief system is pretty common and isn’t totally without basis. I say not without basis because most studio franchise films are somewhat soulless – and that is a real danger to the future of movies. But there are also quite a few exceptions.

” For cinema to survive I believe spectacle films NEED to have a vision and heart they traditionally haven’t. And some of us are doing our best to move in that direction. Creating spectacle films that are innovative, humane, and thoughtful is what excites me about this job.

“But, to be fair, at least from Foster’s quotes, she seems to see filmmaking as something that’s primarily about her own personal growth. For me, that may be part of why I do this, but spending many millions of dollars on a film has to be about more than that – it’s communication – so my experience is merely one spoke on that wheel. But I respect Foster and her talent and what she’s done for films and I appreciate her different way of looking at Hollywood’s landscape.”

Speaking of spectacle films with “vision and heart,” James Mangold seems to agree. The Logan directed tweeted that Gunn’s comments were “well said.” Meanwhile, the rest of the Internet had its own set of reactions…

