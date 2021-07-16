Space Jam 2 Star Joe Cedric Wants to Play Miles Morales in the MCU

✖

After a few small TV roles over the past couple of years, young actor Cedric Joe landed the part of a lifetime, starring as Dom in Space Jam: A New Legacy, the highly anticipated sequel to Space Jam. Not only is it a major role in a massive blockbuster, but Joe also got the chance to star alongside one of his heroes, LeBron James, who plays his father in the film. With Space Jam: A New Legacy finally hitting theaters, and one of Joe's biggest dreams now realized, he's ready to tackle the biggest franchise around: The Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not only is Joe a big fan of the Marvel movies, but there's a certain character he's been keeping his eye on. When ComicBook.com spoke with Joe ahead of the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere, we asked what role he'd like to take on next. He was quick to let us know that Marvel still needs a live-action Miles Morales.

"The Marvel franchise is something I've always wanted to be a part of," Joe said. "And you know, they haven't really made a Miles Morales Spider-Man film yet. So there's still a possibility."

While we've seen the likes of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all play Peter Parker in live-action Spider-Man films, Miles Morales hasn't yet had an opportunity in a live-action format. He was the central character of Sony's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Academy Award and is highly regarded as one of the best comic book movies in recent history.

There's absolutely room for Miles Morales to enter the MCU, provided the rights to the character aren't tangled up between Sony and Marvel Studios. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Donald Glover appeared in a couple of scenes as Aaron Davis, the uncle of Miles Morales who eventually becomes known as Prowler. He even mentions having a nephew at one point in the film, leading fans to speculate that Morales was on the way.

Given the popularity of Miles Morales, his live-action debut is a matter of "when," not "if." Provided something happens in the not-too-distant future, Cedric Joe could certainly compete for the job.

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th.