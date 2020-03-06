John Krasinski Wants to Direct a Marvel Movie

There was a time when John Krasinski was known only for playing Jim Halpert on The Office, but the actor has moved on to filmmaking and starring in Amazon’s Jack Ryan series. Krasinski’s next project is A Quiet Place: Part II, which is hitting theaters at the end of this month. Not only did Krasinski direct the film and its predecessor, but both movies also star his real-life wife, Emily Blunt. In addition to directing the upcoming horror film, Krasinski has been in the middle of a ton of Marvel rumors lately. The actor has stated that he’d “love” to play Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’d also be interested in directing a movie for the franchise. While Krasinksi was promoting A Quiet Place: Part II, ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian spoke to the director and asked, “Would you have any interest in directing a Marvel film if the opportunity presented itself?”

“Wow, that’s a cool idea,” Krasinski replied. “It’s so interesting because I’m such a huge fan of Marvel. I think they do their own… They have such a great formula. Yeah, I’d jump in there. In Kevin [Feige] I trust. That dude is not only the most talented guy, but the nicest guy. Yeah, whatever he wants, we’d discuss it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time Krasinski has spoken about being open to directing a Marvel movie. Here’s what he told Esquire last month: “If a Marvel movie came along, maybe, or I’m just looking for great stories and great characters really.” Here’s what the actor said in the interview about the possibility of playing Mr. Fantastic:

“I was just about to walk into the worst pun ever, but I was like, that’s a fantastic role. That would be awesome,” the actor explained. “Marvel wrote the playbook on secrecy and awesome sort of tantalizing lay and wait until everything’s announced. I am not committed to the role or anything, but I don’t know when they’re doing it. But if and when they do it, I would love to talk to them about it.”

As for A Quiet Place: Part II, the events of the new movie pick up after the end of the first film, though John Krasinski‘s new story will also explore how society collapsed after the mysterious and monstrous creatures first arrived.

Would you like to see Krasinski direct a Marvel film? Tell us in the comments!

A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters on March 20th.