Josh Brolin Channels Thanos to Mock ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Debut

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame was finally released this week and it’s got more than just the fans excited. Many cast members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are sharing the trailer on social media, all putting their own spin on the news.

Earlier this week, Josh Brolin posted the video on Instagram and added an extremely low blow to the caption.

View this post on Instagram For the 50 percent who are still here. 😈 A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Dec 7, 2018 at 5:31am PST

“For the 50 percent who are still here,” the actor tweeted with a smiling devil emoji.

Of course, this is a cruel reference to the end of Avengers: Infinity War. The MCU film ended with devastation when Brolin’s character, Thanos, wiped out half the population of the universe with the snap of his fingers.

In many ways, Infinity War was Thanos’ film. The post-credits plug was even all about him, ending with a daunting “Thanos will return.” This spot is usually reserved for the heroic stars of the MCU films, but Joe and Anthony Russo clearly wanted to leave us harrowed by the villain’s victory.

The Endgame trailer mainly focused on the remaining Avengers, which include the core six from the original film, so we’re not sure what Thanos has been up to since completing his mission. However, we did get a glimpse of the Thanos scarecrow, which we saw briefly in Infinity War. The armor-made scarecrow or “Thanos-crow,” is a nod to Infinity Gauntlet, which features a Farmer Thanos.

Josh Brolin has had a very successful year in comic books. In addition to playing Thanos, the actor also took on the role of Cable in Deadpool 2. You can even catch him again in the PG-13 version of the film, Once Upon a Deadpool, which is hitting theaters on December 12th. He’s also currently in production for an X-Force movie alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Comic movies aren’t all the veteran actor has up his sleeve. He will also be working alongside Jessica Chastain in the upcoming film George and Tammy, the story of country western stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Brolin is also set to star in a Hulu series about “a soulless movie star named Josh Brolin.” Based on his latest Instagram post, we feel the word “souless” is pretty apt.

Avengers: Endgame will be hitting theaters on on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming films by Marvel Studios include Captain Marvel, which will be released on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.