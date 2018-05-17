Josh Brolin Reveals Why Deadpool 2 Was a "Major Challenge"

✖

Josh Brolin is perhaps best known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Mad Titan isn't the only Marvel character the actor has played in recent years. Brolin also appeared in Deadpool 2 as Cable, an experience he previously compared to a "business transaction." During a recent interview with ACE Universe, Brolin talked about everything from what drew him to Thanos to praising his upcoming movie, Dune. His role as Cable also came up in the chat, and Brolin opened up about why the role was a "major challenge."

"I think Deadpool was a major challenge just because there was such expectation," Brolin explained. "MCU, [there] was a time like 'There's never been a good bad guy,' which is no comment on anybody who's ever played a bad guy, but I know that was out there. That was meaningless to me. That made no difference in any choice I ever made. Because I go, well 'I'm just another bad, I mean, whatever. I can only do what I do.'"

Brolin added, "With Deadpool, it was a little different because Deadpool was such an amazing, unexpected, risque film, and, and manifestation of Tim [Miller] and Ryan [Reynolds]. There was all this expectation on Cable that I really feel it. No, not necessarily I felt it in the film. The film needing to be good. And that's, that to me is never a great thing, it's never a great feeling. Having that pressure, the freer, you are the better it will be."

During the interview, Brolin also talked about his potential return in future Deadpool movies. After the Disney/Fox merger, it was also reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin.

"Deadpool worked out very much in my favor," Brolin explained. "Deadpool was supposed to be four movies. Maybe there'll be more — I don't know what Marvel has in store — but it turned out to be one really fun movie for me."

While Brolin's future as Cable is currently unclear, the actor did make an exciting return to the MCU as Thanos this week when he voiced the character in an episode of the new animated series, Marvel's What If...? The episode, "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord," saw Thanos in a whole new and fun way, much to the delight of fans.

Do you want Josh Brolin to return as Cable? Tell us in the comments!

New episodes of Marvel's What If...? drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays.