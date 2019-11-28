Katherine Langford Breaks Silence Over Her Deleted Avengers: Endgame Role

Months before the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame, word came out that 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford had been cast in the new movie in a secretive role. But when the Marvel Studios epic premiered in theaters, there was no sight of Langford’s character in the finished product. It was revealed later that Langford was playing an older version of Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan, in a scene set in the Soul World after Iron Man made his sacrifice to destroy Thanos’ armies. And while the scene was left off of the home video release of the film, it has since been restored to the bonus features as part of Disney+.

Langford appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and discussed the scene finally seeing the light of day, though she explained that she was more happy at the opportunity she was given.

“It’s a weird thing because… you’re just perpetually terrified that you’re going to spoil something,” Langford said, adding “I mean, I’m such a huge fan of the Marvel films and the Russo brothers, so when Marvel reached out to me to play Iron Man’s daughter, that was such an honor. And ultimately it didn’t make it into the film, and creatively, like, that makes sense and that’s totally fine. I was just content with having the memory in my head.”

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously spoke about their decision to cut the scene from Avengers: Endgame, revealing that it didn’t come lightly.

“We showed it to a test audience, and it was really confusing,” Anthony said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “What we realized about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn’t resonating with us on an emotional level which is why we moved away with it.”

Co-writer Christopher Markus spoke with Variety earlier this year, explaining how the scene took away from the pace of the movie’s ending.

“It was just a very sort of ruminative scene in a time when you really wanted to be on the plot. And as much as … and it also, because of its nature that we’re going through, we couldn’t move. It’s not a scene you could say, ‘let’s try it at the beginning.’ It only made narrative sense where it was, but it didn’t make pacing sense. So it just had to go.”

Fans can see Langford’s scene now in Avengers: Endgame on Disney+.