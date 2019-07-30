Here’s What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like as Wolverine

With Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox and all of its assets, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has the opportunity to fold in popular characters that were previously untouchable, like the X-Men and Fantastic Four. These introductions probably won’t happen any time soon, especially in the case of the X-Men, but that hasn’t stopped everyone online from throwing their own casting ideas into the ring.

Of all the upcoming recasting that needs to be done for the X-Men, no character has been mentioned more than Wolverine. Hugh Jackman made the gritty Canadian mutant even more popular than he was before, portraying him in several feature films over the course of 17 years. He’s easily the most iconic character/actor combo in the X-Men franchise, so it’s understandable that fans are taking very seriously the matter of recasting him for the eventual MCU introduction of Wolverine. Everyone wants a big star to take on the role of Wolverine in the future, with a ton of fans pointing to Kingsman breakout Taron Egerton as the best replacement. However, there are others who think beloved action star Keanu Reeves would be ideal for the part.

After turning John Wick into an ultra-successful franchise at the box office and receiving critical acclaim for his portrayal of the titular character, Reeves is certainly on everyone’s list when it comes to favorite working stars. He’d be a great addition to the MCU in a number of different roles, but Marvel artist Alexander Lozano drew a sketch of the actor donning Wolverine’s claws and it makes a pretty compelling argument.

One complaint most people will have with this is that Keanu Reeves is too tall to play Wolverine. That was already an issue with Hugh Jackman, as the character is much shorter in the comics. Another potential problem could be Reeves’ age. Not that he’s old or anything but Marvel likely wants to use Wolverine as a major character for years to come. Casting a star in his 50’s wouldn’t exactly be the best idea if that’s the case.

Someone is going to get cast as the MCU’s Wolverine in the not-too-distant future. It probably won’t be Keanu Reeves, but at least we know he’d look great in the role.

