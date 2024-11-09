Kevin Feige Confirms Miles Morales MCU Plans (And Reveals When He’ll Debut)

Marvel will be holding a panel at D23 Brazil today, where fans hope to find out even more news about the MCU’s future plans. That said, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige didn’t wait until the panel to reveal some intriguing details about the future of the MCU, and in an interview with Omelete, Feige was asked about the status of a live-action Miles Morales. The Spider-Man favorite has only existed on the big screen in the Spider-Verse films, and Feige gave an update on when they hope to bring Miles into not only live-action but officially into the MCU.

In response to the question about Miles’ MCU status, Feige said, “Miles will appear in the third Spider-Verse, which is in production. I hope that, shortly after that, he can enter the MCU in live-action”

That’s great news for Spider-Mna fans, as that means only one more film needs to happen before Miles can start to make his way to the MCU. Normally it would be even better news since the third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy, titled Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already in development. Unfortunately, it may still be a while before that film actually makes it to the screen.

Beyond The Spider-Verse…When?

The second film in the trilogy, Across the Spider-Verse, just released last year, so it’s already going to be a minute before the third film makes it to theaters, even if you just boil it down to how much work goes into bringing the film’s gorgeous animation to life. There have been rumors of some other hurdles during development, but the most recent update on the film came from Producer Chris Miller looked to clear some of those rumors up.

Those rumors suggested that the film was being delayed all the way to 2027 due to a creative overhaul, but Miller shot those down and said production is going smoothly. “Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely,” Miller wrote on X. Spider-Verse Composer Daniel Pemberton also addressed the rumor, writing “Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate? Hmmmm…”.

While we don’t have a host of updated information on the third film, Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson did give fans a few intriguing teases for what to expect and all of the work being done to make sure this film delivers like the last two have. “Here’s what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they’re going to bring in … What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it,” Johnson told ComicBook.

“What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it’s excellent,” Johnson said. “And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it’s even bigger, if that means it’s longer — they don’t play by anybody’s rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we’re always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they’re not going to quit until it’s great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can’t do it.”

Future In The MCU

As for the MCU, Tom Holland has been teasing some big things for Spider-Man 4, but it’s not known how much longer he will want to continue in the role of Peter Parker. Having Miles Morales introduced into the MCU would give Marvel and Holland some flexibility there, as you could either pass the baton to have Miles be the full-time Spider-Man or have movies where they get to interact and be a part of the universe tougher. Either way, having Miles will be an asset to the MCU and bring a beloved character to live-action, and hopefully that happens sooner rather than later.

Beyond the Spider-Verse currently has no release date.

