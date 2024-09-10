Spider-Verse Producer Debunks Rumor That New Sequel Is Scrapped

A producer on Sony's Spider-Verse franchise is debunking a rumor that the next film is having behind-the-scenes troubles. Sony Pictures Animation found itself a hit with 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, introducing moviegoers to Miles Morales and the concept of the Spider-Verse. Last year saw the release of the follow-up, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the announcement of a delay for the third film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While fans wait for more news on Beyond the Spider-Verse, a recent rumor claimed Sony was delaying it to 2027 because of Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man 4, while also giving it a creative overhaul. Producer Chris Miller is setting the record straight on the threequel.

"Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely," Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller wrote on X (formerly Twitter). This is in response to Jeff Sneider's rumor post stating the Spider-Verse film was being pushed back yet again and that parts of the movie were being scrapped. Composer Daniel Pemberton also called out the rumor, stating, "Don't really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate? Hmmmm…" You can see both posts below.

What is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse About?

Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to deal with the fallout of the cliffhanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) stuck on an alternate universe with a more villainous version of himself (Jharrel Jerome).

"Here's what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they're going to bring in ... What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it. What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it's excellent," Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson confirmed to ComicBook. "And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it's even bigger, if that means it's longer -- they don't play by anybody's rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we're always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they're not going to quit until it's great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can't do it."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does not currently have a release date.