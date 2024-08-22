Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Star Gives Major Production Update

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Verse animated movies have become nothing short of beloved, earning a number of awards and endearing audiences everywhere to a number of Spider-People. While the third film in the saga, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, was originally scheduled to have been released earlier this year, various production delays and last year’s Hollywood strikes have caused the film to be delayed indefinitely — but now we do have a bit of an idea of how work on the film is going. In a recent interview with Times of India, Spider-Man India voice actor Karan Soni reflected on the “deep and lengthy” production process of Beyond the Spider-Verse, revealing that the ensemble cast will begin recording their dialogue for it in a few months.

“I’m continuing on for Spider-Man,” Soni revealed. “We’re going to start recording for that one in a few months which I’m so excited about. That movie is deep in production. It’s animation, so it’s different and takes a long time. We’ll see when it’s ready and when it ends up coming out, but, I’m really excited. That was one of the biggest joys to get to play that character. So I’m excited to get another chance and to do it again.”

Why Is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Getting Delayed?

In 2023, just following the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, reports came out claiming that Beyond the Spider-Verse would get delayed, amid allegations of production troubles and artists and animators claiming that virtually no work had been done. As producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller recently told ComicBook.com, the goal is to make sure Spider-Verse is handled right, as opposed to hitting a certain release date.

“I would say that just like we’re going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great,” Lord said before Miller concluded their answer. “And we won’t back into a release date that doesn’t fit.”

What is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse About?

Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to deal with the fallout of the cliffhanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) stuck on an alternate universe with a more villainous version of himself (Jharrel Jerome).

“Here’s what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they’re going to bring in … What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it. What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it’s excellent,” Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson confirmed to ComicBook.com. “And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it’s even bigger, if that means it’s longer — they don’t play by anybody’s rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we’re always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they’re not going to quit until it’s great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can’t do it.”

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does not currently have a release date.