Kevin Feige Teases More Marvel Cameos To Come In Stan Lee Happy Birthday Message

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige seems to be teasing more Stan Lee cameos on the iconic creator’s birthday.

Feige is one of many wishing Mr. Excelsior himself Stan Lee a happy 95th birthday, but Feige went one better and teased even more appearances onscreen for the fan favorite creator. “Happy 95th Birthday @TheRealStanLee!!! #SoManyMoreCameosToCome,” Feige said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spotting the Stan Lee cameo has become a tradition for fans in the Marvel Studios films, though he’s also appeared in many of the Spider-Man films too. Lee’s played a gambler, a FedEx delivery man, a mailman, a teacher, a random pedestrian, a truck driver, and has even chatted with the Watchers (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). His most recent appearance came in Thor: Ragnarok, where he was the one responsible for cutting Thor’s hair at the command of Grandmaster.

Lee already has a few cameos in the can for 2018 and 2019. Lee’s agent confirmed he “filmed both parts, one and two”, which refers to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 respectively. He’s already filmed cameos for Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Panther as well, and will likely have one in the upcoming Captain Marvel too, whenever that starts filming.

While Lee has slowed down his convention appearances a bit, he is still as vibrant as ever in person, and even recently predicted that Marvel Studios would get the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters back into the fold. Now that the Disney Fox deal is all but done, that can actually become a reality, so expect even more Stan Lee cameos in the future, including in the X-Men universe.

We can’t wait to see where the beloved creator ends up next!

The next film from Marvel Studios is Black Panther, which Lee is scheduled to show up in. Fans can see the film in person when it hits theaters on February 16, 2018.

