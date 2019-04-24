Kevin Smith Seeks Advice On When To Post His Spoiler-Filled ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Review

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters tomorrow, but some lucky fans and press have already seen the movie at its premiere and subsequent special screenings. That includes Kevin Smith, and it turns out he’s already recorded his spoiler-filled Avengers: Endgame review and recap for his YouTube channel. He’s going to the community though to see when it’s best to post the video, as he doesn’t want to mess with anyone’s enjoyment of the much-anticipated film. Smith’s reaction videos are quite popular, so the community had plenty of responses to the question.

Smith posted a screenshot from the video with the caption “Just recorded an hour-plus long, spoiler-filled recap/review of @Avengers #Endgame for my @YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/KevinSmith37 … Question is, when do I post the piece? Thursday night? Friday? Monday? I don’t wanna ruin anyone’s viewing by going too early. Thoughts?”

The answers ranged from now to next week, though most of the answers fell into the Monday selection, giving fans the weekend to flock into theaters and see it before his spoilery thoughts hit the internet. There were a fair amount of fans though who feel he should just drop it on Thursday and label it spoilers since you would only click on it if you didn’t care about spoilers beforehand.

Just recorded an hour-plus long, spoiler-filled recap/review of @Avengers #Endgame for my @YouTube channel, https://t.co/Pc08qPUocN Question is, when do I post the piece? Thursday night? Friday? Monday? I don’t wanna ruin anyone’s viewing by going too early. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/P5N3iLvIGg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2019

While we don’t have his full review of the film, he did share some initial first impressions from the premiere that were spoiler free. He also previously shared a bit of his conversation with Endgame co-director Anthony Russo after he told him he saw the movie 53 times.

“I told him how important it is to me,” Smith said. “Like “you’re doing the Lord’s work man because like I shouldn’t give a s*** about this. Like I know how the sausage is made man, I work in the movie business, and yet, these f***** movies capture and the show they did, Deadly Class as well, they capture my imagination. Make me feel young again. They make me forget that I like do this for a living. I’m obviously not that… I don’t do Spider-Man, but I’m like in the entertainment business too and I completely f****** forget and I just get reduced to a total movie buff and fanboy like I was when I was a kid. I love that feeling. I love that somebody can make a 48-year-old man feel like he’s 11, watching Raiders of the Lost Ark for the first time.”

You can see the movie for yourself when it hits theaters on April 26th.

