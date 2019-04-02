Kevin Smith Reacts To ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer, Wants Thanos Beat Into Looking Like M.O.D.O.K.

Marvel fans everywhere are reacting in a big way to the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, and that includes one of the biggest comic fans, Kevin Smith. The new special look at Endgame featured plenty of new footage to process, including our first real look at the Avengers reuniting after the decimation. We knew they would cross paths at some point, but the new clip shows Iron Man reuniting not only with Captain America but also Black Widow, Thor, and the rest of the crew back on Earth. We also see Nebula, Captain Marvel, Rocket Raccoon, and more join the crew as they head up into space, though we aren’t sure exactly where that takes place in the film.

Smith shared his reactions to the new footage on social media, and as you might imagine he’s absolutely loving it. Everything from Thanos’ new dialogue to the reunion we’ve been waiting for since Captain America: Civil War between Steve and Tony was part of Smith’s excited reactions, but he did offer up one possibility we never really thought of regarding the Mad Titan.

Smith said “Hearing a new line of dialogue from Thanos gave me the chills, but seeing Tony and Steve together again? Alright, @Avengers – assemble already!!! And beat on that purple piece of shit until he looks like M.O.D.O.K.!!!”

Hearing a new line of dialogue from Thanos gave me the chills, but seeing Tony and Steve together again? Alright, @Avengers – assemble already!!! And beat on that purple piece of shit until he looks like M.O.D.O.K.!!! https://t.co/o2FpUHf1z1 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 2, 2019

For those who aren’t familiar with M.O.D.O.K., he is essentially a giant head rolling around in an advanced exoskeleton that allows him to hover and fire endless amount of weapons at people as well as his mind beam. The acronym actually stands for Mechanized Organism Designed Only For Killing, giving you a not so subtle hint as to what the character is all about.

He’s quite short (his head makes up most of his body), so who knows, maybe Thor will get his vengeance on Thanos by pummeling the Mad Titan until his head is crushed into the rest of his body, compacting it so much that Thanos becomes the new M.O.D.O.K? Okay, so that’s not going to happen (at least we don’t think so), but it’s kind of fun to think about right?

In any case, we can’t wait to hear Smith’s full thoughts on the new footage, and hopefully, he’ll share those with fans soon.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

