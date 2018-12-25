Kevin Smith Says ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Made Him Love Spider-Man on a Batman-Type Level

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse swung into theaters last weekend to acclaim from critics and fans alike. The film was so revolutionary that even members of Hollywood had to speak out, with Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland even being sure to take time to review the flick.

Fan-favorite filmmaker Kevin Smith also loved the movie and reviewed it on the most recent episode of his podcast Fatman Beyond with co-host Marc Bernardin. According to Smith, Into The Spider-Verse made him love the character of Spider-Man “on a Batman-type level.”

“I ain’t going to bury the lede,” Smith said on his podcast. “I f***ing loved this movie.”

‘”I always liked Spider-Man but this movie made me love Spider-Man on a Batman-type level,” the filmmaker continued. “It just goes to show you that any character in the right hands can be a transformative experience.”

Those hands he spoke of, of course, are those of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the two architects of Into The Spider-Verse. The pair had a large part of introducing the Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli-created Miles Morales to the silver screen, a move that Lord said all came down to family.

“Well, to me, it sort of all circles around to his family. He has a very different family than Peter Parker did,” Lord confessed. “First of all, both of his parents are alive, so that’s a huge difference right there. And being able to portray a very grounded family with a mother and father who both want the best for their son, but go about it in different ways.”

“Also an uncle that loves him, but is encouraging him to go down a different path,” the producer elaborated. “That whole dynamic is really the center of what the whole movie’s about, and it was really important to us to get right. And it really speaks to Miles trying to figure out who he is and who he’s gonna be, what kind of a person he’s going to become.”

Into The Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Lieve Schreiber, Mahersala Ali, Nic Cage, John Mulaney, and Kathyrn Hahn in voice roles.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.