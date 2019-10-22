Kevin Smith’s Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Defended Marvel Movies As A Triumph Of Cinema Before Directors Started Attacking Them

There’s been quite a bit of talk around superhero movies, specifically Marvel films, and some of it has been negative. Recent comments from Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Anniston, Francis Ford Coppola, and more have said a variety of things that paint the films in a negative light when compared to other genres, and it has ignited a debate about what qualifies as cinema. Kevin Smith certainly has some thoughts on the subject, but he’s more excited at the moment about his new film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which actually ends up tackling the subject in a tongue in cheek way. The film was made well before all of these comments started making the rounds, and because of the new relevance, one particular scene has been doing immensely well at screenings.

The scene in question is an exchange between Brodie Bruce and Jay and Bob. Jay tells Bruce ‘oh, are you going to make another Marvel movie, here we go!” That prompts Bruce to reply “Hey man, those Marvel movies are a triumph in cinema.” Smith shared some footage of a recent screening online, and after Bruce says the audience erupts in cheers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bruce (played by Jason Lee) finishes his Marvel movie diatribe with this memorable line. “I watch those Marvel movies more than I watch porn hub and I c** twice as hard doing it.”

Thanks to a few folks in film saying that the @MarvelStudios movies are not “cinema”, this Brodie Bruce moment in #JayAndSilentBobReboot has been playing through the roof – like it did at the Chicago stop on the #RebootRoadshow last night. (Get tickets at https://t.co/LU79HZC1Ql) pic.twitter.com/fszYpD536r — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 22, 2019

You can watch the footage above.

“Thanks to a few folks in film saying that the @MarvelStudios movies are not “cinema”, this Brodie Bruce moment in #JayAndSilentBobReboot has been playing through the roof – like it did at the Chicago stop on the #RebootRoadshow last night. (Get tickets at https://RebootRoadshow.com)”

If others keep coming out against these films, this scene will likely only grow in relevance, and the latest to join the chorus was Coppola, who supported Scorsese’s original comments.

“When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration,” Coppola told press in Lyon, France. “I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Where do you stand? Let us know in the comments!