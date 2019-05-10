Kevin Smith Reacts to Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer, Doesn’t Believe Mysterio

It’s no secret that Kevin Smith is a huge fan of the Spider-Man universe, especially the villain Mysterio, though that doesn’t mean he believes everything the character said in the brand new trailer. To say he’s excited about it though is an understatement, something you can see for yourself in Smith’s new reaction video to the trailer. After taking in the trailer for the first time Smith says “My god that’s fantastic”, and he got completely quiet anytime Mysterio was onscreen. After that multiverse bomb about midway through Smith definitely is intrigued, though he isn’t sold on Mysterio’s otherworldly nature.

“It seems like, Nick Fury introduces Quentin Beck to Peter Parker, Mysterio to Spider-Man, and says the snap ripped a whole and created a multiverse. Lot to unpack,” Smith said. “I don’t doubt that that’s true, because you know the snap and the holes in time is how we’re going to get the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but I know Quentin Beck. I’ve written for Quentin Beck, his voice. Quentin Beck’s a liar, he’s an actor. Something tells me he’s not from another world. I don’t think he is from some other place. I think he’s horsesh****, and there’s no way they’re just friends. He’s gotta be the f****** bad guy.”

Smith also reacted big time to the first few moments of the trailer, which didn’t pull any punches for those who have seen Endgame.

“But oh my God! What a cool approach and holy s***, right at the top of the trailer they’re like ‘spoilers spoilers, ready spoilers’, and then right at the top of the trailer they’re like ‘Tony Stark is f****** dead man!’ Like we haven’t had that much time to sit with it. F****** live with it. Now they’re putting out another movie to tell us ‘it’s official kids. He’s gone. Deal with it. Your surrogate father is f****** dead. What are you going to do with the rest of your lives’ man, and that’s us. I mean there is a bit of that going on in the trailer with Spider-Man as well and Happy,” Smith said.

He also couldn’t get enough of Mysterio. “That f****** bubble helmet man looks phenomenal,” Smith said. “The fishbowl? I love that we live in a world man where Mysterio has the fishbowl helmet, and I love that he looks like Jake Gyllenhaal under it, f***, he looks good.”

He would later reiterate that he doesn’t believe Beck. “I believe this…I believe there’s a multiverse, I don’t think Quentin Beck is from it. He’s a liar, don’t believe him kids.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd

