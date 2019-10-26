Kevin Smith Reveals the Actor Who Played Iron Bob in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Was Also in Iron Man

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are currently on tour with the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking them across the country to screen their latest “View Askewniverse” film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Earlier this month, Smith revealed that the film would feature an “Iron Bob,” who was inspired by Marvel’s Tony Stark. In his latest Instagram post, Smith revealed that Kevin Foster, the actor who donned the Iron Bob suit in the new film, was actually featured in the original Iron Man.

“A huge audience applause moment has happened every night thus far on the @jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshowtour the moment IRON BOB hits the screen! And since I stole this beat from the @jonfavreau #ironman movie, it’s only fitting that there was someone from the cast of that @marvelstudios classic in our movie as well! So meet the man *inside* of Iron Bob (which sounds dirtier than I meant it): @actorkevinfoster! The poetic irony of Kev being in the suit is that 11 years ago, his character inspired the future frontman of the @avengers to be Iron Man in the first place! Kevin played the young soldier that @robertdowneyjr joked “No gang signs” to before the Hummer was attacked! And in 11 years, he went from the guy who inspired the guy in the suit to the guy in the suit himself (a suit built by @rlkurtzman)! #jayandsilentbobreboot opens TODAY in NEW JERSEY, ILLINOIS, and MICHIGAN! The list of theaters we’re in is included in today’s pics but you can also buy tickets at the @fandango website,” Smith wrote.

It’s no surprise Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is pulling out all the superhero stops considering Smith is an extremely outspoken fan of comic book films. In fact, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot features three different Batman actors: Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, and Diedrich Bader. There will also be an appearance by Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is a follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

