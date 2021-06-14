Kevin Smith Reviews Marvel's Loki: "Brilliant"

✖

The first episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted last week on Disney+ and even though only one episode was released on debut day, the series has been a hit with critics and fans alike responding favorably to the latest entry into the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among those fans is Kevin Smith. The filmmaker and well-known pop culture fan offered up his review of Loki during a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast with Marc Bernardin and described the first episode of the series as "brilliant".

"Now, this series when they announced it I was like 'oh, I'll watch it.' You know, I was like 'I'll watch it. I'll do 'em a solid, they need the help, I'll watch it. It's Marvel. They're always struggling. I'll watch it.' I was like psyched for WandaVision and with Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki I was like 'yeah, you know, I'm sure they'll be good.' And as we saw, Falcon and the Winter Soldier was fantastic. Episode one of Loki? Brilliant," Smith said. "They're taking us on a different journey altogether. We ain't seen this show before. Spending this much time with Tom Hiddleston in that character role that made him famous and being to explore it and then getting to the f*cking feels of it all, you know, as he sees the damage that he's wrought across his life and then sees his life if he had stayed in that timeline if he hadn't wound up in the TVA. So aside from like some, you know, fucking bureaucratic laughs like watching a show set at the f*cking DMV, you got a continuing major character from like the earliest Marvel Cinematic Universe days with Loki taking center stage. And then you've also somehow in a story about the god of mischief you got this really what's shaping up to be a kind of human story."

That Smith found the first episode of Loki, titled "Glorious Purpose", to be brilliant is right in line with how most critics saw the episode. While it does contain a lot in the way of exposition and serves to not only catch viewers up on Loki's story but also introduce the Time Variance Authority (TVA) as a concept, Hiddleston's performance was nearly universally praised, as was that of Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius M. Mobius. The episode sits at a perfect 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics especially praising how the two play off one another.

Fans will get to see if the praise for the series continues with the second episode of the series this week. The series premiere ended with the surprise revelation that the villain the TVA is currently hunting is actually a variant of Loki which is why Mobius wants his help and two new stills from the upcoming episode appear to show Loki on the case, going over files in his own TVA jacket while a second image shows him with Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 in what appears to be the Roxxcart location previously seen in the shows advanced marketing teasers.

Loki is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive on Wednesdays.

