Loki Episode 2 New Images Revealed by Disney+

In a matter of days, Loki will continue its acclaimed Disney+ run with its second episode, taking fans on a trip across time with the Asgardian trickster (Tom Hiddleston) and the rest of the team at the Time Variance Authority. To get fans hyped for the show's sophomore outing, the House of Mouse has released a pair of stills teasing what's to come from the 54-minute episode.

As you might expect, both snapshots feature Loki (Hiddleston) in two separate situations. In the first one, the god of mischief is seen poring over files in his very own TVA jacket. In the other, Loki can be seen with Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15. In the latter picture, the two appear to be at the Roxxcart location seen in the show's advanced marketing teasers.

The first episode ended with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) telling Loki that the mysterious murderer the TVA is hunting is another variant of the Asgardian. According to Loki helmer Kate Herron, it's that gray area that helped attract her to the series in the first place.

"In terms of the themes, I love grey areas. The show is really about what makes someone truly good or what makes someone truly bad, and are we either of those things? Loki is in that grey area," Herron previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

She added, "It's exciting to be able to tell a story like that. As a director and a writer, you don't necessarily understand why you are making these stories. Something I keep getting drawn back into is identity. [Herron's Netflix series] Sex Education, we spoke a lot about identity and feeling like an outsider but actually finding your people. I feel the same with Loki. It’s a show about identity and self-acceptance and for me, that's also what drew me in."

