Kevin Smith Says Tom Holland Spider-Man Is Perfect, But Next Movie Will Be a Letdown if MCU Storyline Not Continued

Kevin Smith, the director best known for films such as Clerks and Mallrats, frequently records FatMan Beyond, a podcast/video series, with Marc Bernardin and the two men often discuss the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In their latest episode, Smith was talking about how he’d love to see Tony Stark again, which led to a discussion about the recent split between Sony and Disney. Unfortunately, the two companies were unable to reach an agreement over Spider-Man, which means it’s unlikely Tom Holland will be allowed back in the MCU. Smith talked about how he hoped the companies can come to a deal, otherwise, the future of Spider-Man will be a “letdown.”

“I just watched Spider-Man: Far from Home this morning, it’s available on home video or whatever the f***. So, I got a little bit of taste [of Tony] there and stuff and once again, like I hate to be this guy, but rewatching that movie… that Spider-Man is perfect. I really hope these f***ers like figure their sh** out. Last I heard was Sony said, ‘Hey, we’ll offer you 30% of the box office’ to Disney and we’re still waiting to hear back.”

“Far From Home is predicated on, ‘I miss Tony so much.’ If the next movie is like, ‘Tony who? Where’s Uncle Ben?,’ it’s gonna be a real f***ing letdown,” he adds. “It’s gonna be a bummer, I really hope they figure it out.”

According to the initial report from Deadline, the Disney/Sony standoff was over a reworking of the deal that would see Disney get a 50-50 co-financing stake in the upcoming Spider-Man movies. The deal would have given Disney its stake in the franchise while also bringing Sony’s extended universe of Spider-Man movies such as Venom into the MCU. Sony turned the offer down outright without so much as a counteroffer. The company preferred to keep the current arrangement intact, which sees Disney receiving an approximate 5% of each Spider-Man movie’s first-dollar gross.

While many initially blamed Sony for the drama, some reports suggest Disney is the one who wanted to walk away.

Spider-Man: Far From Home lands on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD on October 1st.

