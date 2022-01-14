Kirsten Dunst Still Hasn’t Seen Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last month and it’s already passed $1 billion to become the sixth-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office. One of the biggest draws of the Marvel film has been the cameos from former Spider-Man stars. Not only did many past villains appear in the film, including Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Willen Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Jamie Foxx (Electro), but fans were thrilled by the return of former Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Rumors about the movies cast began to circulate a year before its release, and one star that was originally thought to be involved with the film was Kirsten Dunst, who played M.J. opposite Maguire’s Spider-Man. Not only is Dunst not in the film, but she recently admitted to People that she hasn’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I haven’t. I’m sorry!” Dunst replied with a laugh. “I know I have to. I know Tobey’s in it and it’s such a huge surprise and everyone’s freaking out. I will. I’ll eventually watch it. You know, I’ll watch it with my son, because he’s starting to get into Spider-Man stuff. There’s, like, a little-kid version of Spider-Man that he watches, so maybe he’ll watch it with me.”

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dunst revealed she would be willing to return as an older version of her character.

“I wish they’d put me in another one. Like, old-girl Mary Jane – why not?” Dunst explained. “I would do [another superhero movie]. Everybody else is!”

This was not the first time Dunst shared this sentiment. During The Power of the Dog‘s world premiere, Dunst was asked about a potential return in the wake of all the No Way Home rumors.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” Dunst told . “I would never say no to something like that… I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

In the past, Dunst denied being in No Way Home, which turned out to be true. However, there were some stars who had to lie. In fact, Garfield recently admitted to The Wrap that lying to the press was a bit enjoyable.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” Garfield shared. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.” He added, “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun … There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.