The Internet Reacts to the Kitty Pryde Movie Reveal

News of a Kitty Pryde film set in the X-Men cinematic universe might have taken some fans off guard, but there have been many exciting reactions on social media.

A month after reports came out that Deadpool director Tim Miller was working on a solo film featuring the phase-shifting mutant, it’s been confirmed that prolific comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis would pen the script for the project.

The project is under the code name “143,” which is an obvious nod to a specific issue of Uncanny X-Men.

In the story “Demon” by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, Kitty Pryde is alone at the X-Mansion when a demon entity called the N’Garai attacks. The demon looks like a cross between a Brood creature and the xenomorph from Alien, which is fitting considering the comic plays out a lot like the movie when Ripley becomes the sole survivor.

Kitty eliminates the demon in a similar fashion, torching the N’Garai with the turbines of the X-Jet. It all plays out like a mid-budget horror film, which could be exactly what Miller and Bendis will be going for with their film.

Now that the news is out in the wild, fans have taken to social media with a wide range of reactions, though most are positive. See what everyone is saying about the Kitty Pryde movie below!

@aishahosnii

@jaron95

KITTY PRYDE SOLO FILM. WRITTEN BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS. THE GUY WHO WROTE THE EXCELLENT PAGE IN THIS TWEET. I AM EXCITED. https://t.co/1HriCpKZBt — Jaron (@jaron95) February 13, 2018

@LeNoirAuteur

a kitty pryde solo film? what? — Terence Johnson (@LeNoirAuteur) February 13, 2018

@myamericansoul

U GOTTA BE KIDDING ME ???? — Patrick (@myamericansoul) February 13, 2018

@kerstetterjohn

I feel like the studios are becoming a bit too ambitious with their projected superhero line ups — What Can Red Do For You? (@kerstetterjohn) February 13, 2018

@_ShowtimeRX

They can keep it in general. I’d be more interested in Rogue, Emma Frost, Rachel Summers, Bishop, Gambit, Psylocke, Polaris, Selene, X-23 and Mister Sinister all getting solo movies before Kitty Pryde https://t.co/xVso6CCJ8Y — ☥ Call Me Stevonnie ☥ (@_ShowtimeRX) February 13, 2018

@MikePolillo

The Kitty Pryde movie better have In the Garage as its end credits music. @Weezer — Michael Polillo (@MikePolillo) February 13, 2018

@AwesomEmergency

Oh, I get it Project 143: Kitty Pryde. They’re doing the Kitty Pryde movie. #XMen pic.twitter.com/QPgcdIAEj2 — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) February 13, 2018

@TeflonGeek

WUT — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) February 13, 2018

@tdswifty