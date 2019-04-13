‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Reveals Kraglin Isn’t on the Team Yet

After an increased role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kraglin (Sean Gunn) is nearly on the verge of becoming one of the defenders of the cosmos. While he was on the Guardians ship at the end of Vol. 2, Gunn admits that Kraglin isn’t a member of the Guardians just quite yet. ComicBook.com spoke with Gunn, who reveals he thinks the character has plenty of stories left to be told.

“I think that that’s to be determined,” Gunn tells us of Kraglin‘s team status. “You know, I think that Kraglin’s story isn’t finished yet. I think I’m comfortable to say that. And I wouldn’t go necessarily so far as to say he’s a Guardian, but I know that he’s on the Guardians ship when the movie ends, so he’s there with them.”

“We know that all of the rest of the people on Kraglin’s ship are dead, he’s the only survivor from that whole crew of Ravagers that he starts with on the second movie.”

With at least one more movie left to go in the Guardians franchise, Gunn teases that maybe, just maybe, we’ll see the character officially join the squad in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I think we’ll see if Kraglin stays loyal or if he stays with the Guardians in some capacity,” teases Gunn. “I’m really not sure about that yet. I have some ideas because I’ve heard some whispers about what goes on in the third movie, but again, I don’t know for sure.”

The third Guardians film has yet to receive a release date, though previous reports suggest that production on the threequel will begin February 2021 after director James Gunn has completed work on The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers. If that’s the case, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would likely receive one of the earlier dates in 2022 that Marvel Studios has set aside, either February 18th or May 6th.

