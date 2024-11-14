Deadpool & Wolverine Breaks Surprising 2024 Record in Just Three Weeks

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is available to stream, we can look back on its outstanding theatrical run and all the records the movie broke. Perhaps its biggest milestone came in its third weekend, when the movie’s total worldwide box office earnings passed $1 billion. It was the second movie of 2024 to make that much money after Inside Out 2, and the second R-rated movie ever to be this profitable after Joker in 2019.

Deadpool & Wolverine premiered on July 26th, 2024 and surpassed the already generous projections by studios and analysts. It was the number one movie in theaters for its first three weeks, and it shocked many people when it rushed straight to the $1 billion mark. It was all the more impressive considering this is the third installment in a series, outperforming the first two Deadpool movies. It also got to this point much faster than Joker, though Joker did not have a theatrical release in China.

At the time of this writing, Deadpool & Wolverine has earned a total of $1.34 billion globally, including $636.7 million in North America and $701.1 million in other territories. About $84 million of its box office earnings came from IMAX theaters, which is the most any Marvel film has ever earned in that format.

Sales aside, the critical reception was generally positive as well – and outstanding audience scores. Deadpool & Wolverine has a 78 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, with an average rating of 6.1 out of 10. It has a whopping 94 percent positive score among user-submitted reviews, with an average score of 4.7 out of 5. Viewers were overjoyed to see the movie leaning into its MCU connections without ignoring or dismissing the story told in the first two Deadpool movies.

Unsurprisingly, the success also raised a lot of questions about the future of these two titular characters and their franchises. Around the time of the movie’s release, Ryan Reynolds said he was uncertain if he would reprise his role as Deadpool again, while Hugh Jackman had been finished with Wolverine years before. However, just last week Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said the studio has no immediate plans for Deadpool and Wolverine, but he is open-minded. He told Omelete: “The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: We’re always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast.”

Fans can now catch Deadpool & Wolverine any time on Disney+. The movie is also available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital.