Kraven the Hunter Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Venom Connection

Sony’s connected universe of Marvel characters is essentially dead, as the studio is working on new directions for Marvel films. The Venom series was able to sustain success for an entire trilogy, but none of these other Spider-Man-adjacent solo adventures have been able to replicate it. Unfortunately, because of these failures, fans didn’t get to see some of the planned crossovers that would’ve taken place in the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears one of those big crossover moments could’ve come in the last of Sony’s Marvel experiments: Kraven the Hunter. Concept artist Jules Darriulat recently took to Instagram to share some designs for an unused scene in Kraven, designs featuring none other than Venom. Take a look!

“Here’s an environment shot done for a cancelled sequence from Kraven the Hunter,” Darriulat. “It was a lot of fun working on this sequence with the Framestone’s art department.”

According to the artist, this piece with what appears to be a fallen Symbiote is an “environment shot” for Kraven the Hunter. That could mean a number of things, but it does indicate that the sequence may not have involved Venom as an actual character in the movie. It could have been used for a scene that was part of a montage or post-credits sequence that teased the larger Sony/Marvel universe.

Remember that Knull, the god of the Symbiotes, was set up in Venom: The Last Dance to be a massive force across the entire universe. The character was discussed for a bigger role and even a potential solo film, so Kraven could’ve been paving the way for even more of Knull’s story across the Sony movies.

As it turns out, that idea must not have made it to the filming stages of Kraven the Hunter, as the only look we’ve got for it comes in the form of this concept art.

Other Kraven the Hunter Changes

Like other Sony/Marvel films, Kraven the Hunter had some changes and alterations take place in post-production that were noticeable to those working on the film.

Kraven star Alessandro Nivola recently told The Hollywood Reporter that one of this key scenes was changed by the time Kraven the Hunter hit theaters, even though he was assured that specific scene was being kept as it was.

“The way I performed it was totally silent. It was a silent scream. When I did it, everybody laughed on set. It was so weird, but they all loved it. We kept referring to it as the ‘silent scream moment,’” Nivola said. “So I kept asking J.C. [Chandor] during the edit if the silent scream was still in the cut, and he said, ‘Yeah, of course. We would never lose the silent scream.’ But when I saw the movie, it had that guttural voice catch, which I don’t think was as effective as it would’ve been otherwise.”