Kraven the Hunter Star Explains Rhino’s Meme-Worthy Screaming Scene

To say that Kraven the Hunter was met with a lackluster response would be a real understatement. Sony’s Marvel adventure received horrendous reviews and has made just over $54 million at the global box office. It has been a disappointing end to the Marvel franchise at Sony, but the film isn’t without its highlights. One of the few widely praised elements of Kraven is Alessandro Nivola’s portrayal of Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino.

There’s one particular moment that fans who saw Kraven will remember when thinking of the Rhino, and it involves a rage-induced scream that was actually supposed to play out a little differently. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Nivola explained that the scream he performed on set was completely silent, an intentional choice that he’d hoped would have stuck around into the final cut of the film.

“The way I performed it was totally silent. It was a silent scream. When I did it, everybody laughed on set. It was so weird, but they all loved it. We kept referring to it as the ‘silent scream moment,’” Nivola said. “So I kept asking J.C. [Chandor] during the edit if the silent scream was still in the cut, and he said, ‘Yeah, of course. We would never lose the silent scream.’ But when I saw the movie, it had that guttural voice catch, which I don’t think was as effective as it would’ve been otherwise.”

While the “silent scream” didn’t end up in the final version of the film, Nivola still managed to win over a lot of fans. The same can’t be said for most of the rest of the movie.

Nivola was also asked about some of the issues that ended up plaguing Kraven the Hunter. There may have been behind-the-scenes problems when it came to the edit, but Nivola didn’t see any of those unfolding on the actual set, calling the process of making the movie “really joyful.”

“I really don’t know what happened behind the scenes. On these kinds of movies, you hear about all the wranglings at the studio, and maybe there were too many chefs. I don’t know,” he added. “I don’t know enough about what the process was beyond just my experience of being on set, which was really joyful. So I didn’t have any sense of there being problems behind the scenes. But a lot of that probably starts to play out in the edit with all the different opinions about it, so I really couldn’t tell you.”