Lana Condor, X-Men: Apocalypse and To All The Boys Star, Announces Engagement

Lana Condor, an actress best known for her work in the To All the Boys film franchise and X-Men: Apocalypse, has gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend. Condor confirmed the news on Friday, sharing a photo of herself and her now-fiance, Anthony De La Torre. Condor and De La Torre have been dating since 2015, after they initially met at an Emmy nominees reception. Condor’s post not only showcased the pair’s engagement photos, but a video of Condor’s initial reaction to the proposal, as well as details surrounding her engagement ring. At the time of this writing, the post has over 1.1 million likes on Instagram alone.

“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” Condor writes in the post’s caption. “I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”

“Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!” Condor continued. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

In a previous interview with People, Condor spoke about how De La Torre has been helpful with her mental health struggles.

“He has really let me open up and made me feel comfortable talking about it,” Condor revealed in the past. “Because I really have not been very comfortable talking so openly about my mental health struggles, but he’s been the person who’s been like, ‘Let’s talk through this and there’s no shame behind it. And if you choose to speak publicly about it, like I am with you.’ I was not a vulnerable person prior to meeting Anthony. It was very hard for me to talk about my emotions. It was very hard for me to be vulnerable. It was very hard for me to really open up in any kind of emotional way I think, prior to meeting Anthony, and he has helped me so much in creating a safe space where I feel I can actually talk about anything and everything that is going on in my head and in my body.”

Condor most recently appeared in the final To All the Boys film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Her upcoming projects include the HBO Max film Moonshot, as well as the television series Boo, Bitch.