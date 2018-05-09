‘Legion’ Season 2: Chapter 14 Preview Released

Marvel Television and FX have released a new preview for next week’s episode of Legion, titled “Chapter 14.”

This episode of Legion examines “What could have been…” as David Haller (Dan Stevens) explores multiple realities where his life turned out very differently. Or are these all just manifestations of personalities in his head?

The second season of Legion sees David and Division Three dealing with the threat of Amahl Farouk, the powerful psychic being known as the Shadow King who escaped from David’s mind last season. The Shadow King is searching for his original body. ComicBook.com spoke to Navid Negahban about playing such a unique role.

“I think the journey and the life of the character have been very fascinating,” Negahban said. “He has been around since the beginning of creation or something. This is my understanding of the character. And, the lives he’s lived, the journeys that he’s had. And to just capture the whole thing and embody the journey, that was a challenge of its own.

“And, I don’t know. You’re asking me to judge my work, and I don’t know how to do that. I think it’s for you guys to decide what I did. And especially, I’m sure that world, the comic world, they have their own understanding. I just hope that I was able to do justice to this character because the character that’s been created, Shadow King, is not just the comic character in the comic role, he’s a real character.

“I think Noah’s world is fascinating and the way that he’s seeing the world and the way that he’s capturing and the way that he’s incorporating the present time into this comic world,” he continued. “And how each character will present a layer of us and how he regularly asks questions about us, and for us to discover ourselves as the audience. I think that’s, all of this is very fascinating.”

Legion airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on FX.