‘Legion’ Season 2 Changes David’s Reality

After the events of the first season finale, it makes sense that fans of FX‘s X-Men-inspired show Legion would have questions.

Turns out, the titular character played by Dan Stevens is no different, and the second season will pile on the confusion. While speaking with Collider, Stevens revealed that David Haller’s world will continue to turn upside down when the events pick up one year after he was abducted.

“For David, it hasn’t been a year, so he’s getting his head around that, for a start. For everybody else, it’s been a year and a lot has happened in that year,” Stevens reveals about the time jump. “David has had another strange experience. He thought his problems maybe were solved with the expulsion of the Shadow King, but actually, it’s not that simple. So, far less time has passed for David. When we find him, he’s coming to terms with a whole new bend on reality.”

Despite the removal of the Shadow King’s influence, however, Stevens said that his character’s moral compass is still somewhat skewed.

“There’s still a lot of internal conflict in David. If you know the comic books, there’s still quite a few characters left in there that we’ve gotta deal with, at some point. Shadow King was a big deal, and there are some structural changes,” Stevens said. “The structure of the components of David have been reshuffled and they’re reconfiguring, at the same time that there’s this external threat and everybody is becoming much more aware of that.”

Part of that will come from the partnership between the mutants of Summerland and the government agency Division 3, which was first revealed interrogating David and kidnapping his sister in Season 1.

“There’s a partnership with Division 3 that wasn’t on the cards, last time he checked. That’s strange,” Stevens said. “It’s an interesting thing where everybody assumes that this externalization means that everything is pretty straight forward and everything is gonna be great, and we’ll solve this war situation, but it’s never that simple.”

David began working with Clark (Hamish Linklater) in the end of the first season, despite the two knowing each other are threats. Stevens spoke about their working relationship moving forward, hinting at some of the other characters from Division 3 fans have yet to see.

“Clark and he had a sympathetic connection [in Season 1]. The alliance with someone like Clark is not so surprising, but there are some other characters that are attached to Division 3 that we meet, that are a bit more out there,” Stevens said. “We still have to un-peel the onion of what this thing really is and who’s involved. David is pretty ready for most things, but there are still some things that take even someone like him aback, which is fun.”

Fans will get to see how it all plays out when it premieres April 3rd on FX.