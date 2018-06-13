‘Legion’ Finally Gives David Haller His Comics Accurate Look and Name

It has taken almost two full seasons, but FX’s X-Men television series Legion has finally made David Haller (Dan Stevens) look like he does in the Marvel Comics universe.

Legion is based on the X-Men character created by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz. Sienkiewicz’ design for the character is one of the most memorable things about him, with tall hair standing on end. It is so distinct that many fans assumed they’d never see it on the TV Show. Turns out they were wrong.

Here’s David from last night’s episode of Legion with that comics hair intact:

Not only is the hair accurate, but the outfit he’s wearing is also straight from the comics, borrowed from the X-Men: Legacy run of Simon Spurrier and Tan Eng Huat:

In addition, this was also the first episode of Legion where someone within the show’s universe refers to David Haller as Legion. The show’s second season has been hinting that David may be hearing voices even after having the Shadow King removed from his mind. Syd Barrett from the future has also sent messages back in time to warn David and others that the Shadow King needs to be allowed to find his body to protect from some greater, more powerful evil that would rise in Farouk’s absence.

In last night’s episode, Melanie Bird reveals what has been foreshadowed, that the greater evil in question is, in fact, David himself, and that his mind will eventually break and that he will be “Legion,” an immensely powerful mutant who destroys the world.

If any single mutant is powerful enough to destroy the world, Legion would be the twice. In the Marvel Comics universe, Legion has rewritten reality on no less than two separate occasions. In the first instance, he traveled back in time to try to kill Magneto before he could begin his life as a superhero and accidentally killed Professor X, his own father, instead, thus leading to the Age of Apocalypse. In the second case, Legion so desired for an opportunity to be the hero he always dreamed of being that he rewrote reality into the “Age of X,” a universe where all remaining mutants live on an island called Fortress X and are caught in a neverending last stand against the armies of humanity.

The second season finale of Legion airs Tuesday, June 12th at 10 pm ET on FX. The series has already been renewed for a third season.