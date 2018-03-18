Watch ‘Legion’ Season 1 Recap to Get Confused Before Season 2 Premiere

The second season of Legion is just weeks away from premiering on FX, but if you missed the series when it debuted last year, you might be a bit lost if you jump right in.

That’s why the network just released a brand new recap video for Legion Season 1 for fans who want to get caught up. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t really recap anything and might even confuse you even more ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Which really is par for the course for a series like Legion. Watch the recap above, called “What’s Really Real?” to see for yourself, and don’t worry about spoilers.

For those who are curious and unaware, Legion is based on the X-Men comics featuring David Haller, a powerful mutant and the son of Professor Xavier. The series doesn’t take place in the movies’ shared universe, it seems, and the X-Men themselves don’t play a role.

Instead, the series focuses on David who appears to be a schizophrenic with untapped potential, with latent powers that manifest at strange times and make him question what’s real and what isn’t.

After getting a girlfriend and learning he’s the host for a powerful psychic parasite that wants to take over his body and abilities, he ends up taking back control and finding a sense of clarity, only for that to be taken away in the end when he’s abducted by a mysterious floating orb.

The above video recaps all of that, but in a way where their’s no real sense of continuity or explanation. Instead, you’re subjected to some of the most surreal visuals that took place in the first season with no coherence. It presents a mood, a feeling — not a story.

Legion seems to be one of the most mind-bending and cerebral series on TV today, putting forth its best effort to put the strangeness of Twin Peaks to shame.

It remains to be seen if series creator and showrunner Noah Hawley can out-weird David Lynch, but if the trailers for Season 2 are any indication, he’ll definitely be doing his damndest.

The second season of Legion premieres Tuesday, April 3rd on FX.