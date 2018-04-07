‘Legion’ Recap With Spoilers: “Chapter 9”

Lenny and Oliver Bird are floating in a pool. They’re alone, but someone hands Oliver a fresh drink. Lenny laughs and says they’re trapped. The camera zooms out to reveal that they are inside the head of Amahl Farouk, the Shadow King, in London. The camera pulls out further to reveal the Shadow King is inside Oliver’s head while he’s at a club.

There’s a black-screen monologue comparing madness to a maze.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clark and Ptonomy find David sitting in an abandoned club. He tells them to help “them,” that they’re in the maze and then passes out. Clark and Ptonomy open a door to find a room full of people with their teeth chattering.

David is put into a capsule and brought to Division 3, where Cary is waiting.

Syd sits with a cat and licks her own hand.

Cary examines David. He theorizes that David’s mind is locked in the astral plane. “Master” suggest that if there’s any risk a telepath has been infected then he should be terminated. Clark says David is strong enough to resist it.Cary takes off his containment helmet and tries to talk to David, triggering alarms and laser sites. Cary calls out Kerry to protect him. Master tells the soldiers to stand down. David finally wakes up and asks for waffles.

David sits across from Ptonomy and eats waffles. Ptonomy explains that they’re now at Division 3. “The Master” is Admiral Fukuyama, the boss. He says everyone from Summerland works for Division 3 now.

After the Lazarus affair, the Divisions were set up to deal with what was perceived as a new mutant threat. Division 1 is command. Division 2 is pure science. Division 3 is the day-to-day field operations. Melanie Bird convinced Division 3 that mutants, in general, aren’t the enemy. Summerland joined forces with Division 3 to better face the real enemy, the Shadow King.

The last thing David remembers is the orb that zapped him. Everything else is trees and a roof and dancing. Ptonomy sees Syd and leaves. David hears voices in his head wondering if Ptonomy “knows.”

Syd greets David and notes that he looks the same. She tells him that they thought he was dead for almost a year. David thought it was just yesterday. Syd recalls what she went through to cope over the past year. They kiss.

Syd says they know Farouk is still inside Oliver. He’s been sighted all over the world. They believe he’s searching for something. They came close to catching him a couple of times, but they were distracted by something called “the Catalyst.” It’s the thing that causes people to freeze and their teeth to keep chattering. They then realized it happened wherever Oliver went. They believe he’s infecting people somehow with a psychological virus.

Melanie talks to Syd about David’s return. She commiserates, comparing David to Oliver. She says it’s how their men control them, their absence distracts them from their lives.

The tale of Zhuangzi is told, who dreamt he was a butterfly for so long that when he woke he wasn’t sure if he had dreamt he was a butterfly or if he dreamt he was Zhuangzi. There is then talk of the nature of delusion, using Albert, who was convinced that his leg was not his own.and cut it off.

David tries to remember what happened to him. He talks to Clark. He says he has no idea what Farouk actually looks like. Clark says they believe he came to be in Morocco in the early 1800s. He took on a mythological stature. Clark says they’re going to run some tests on David to make sure he isn’t lying about the past year.

David is sent to talk with Admiral Fukuyama. Fukuyama says his mind cannot be read. He is the machine that bleeds, the organizing principle. The voices continue in David’s head. He can sense the Shadow King but he seems to be hiding. Cary has a device to help recover David’s memories. They plan to “terminate” the Shadow King when they find him. David worries about Oliver. Fukuyama says they must find Farouk’s body, which was hidden after David’s father defeated the Shadow King on the Astral Plane. Farouk’s mind is powerful, but his mutation is genetic. He’ll become even more powerful if he can reunite with his body, and so he is searching for it.

Cary created an amplification chamber to boost David’s psychic abilities. David gets into the tank, against his own wishes.

Ptonomy asks Syd if she believes David. Ptonomy says he saw memories even though David claims he doesn’t remember. David was at the nightclub when Oliver was there. They were dancing. He wonders if the Shadow King still has a hold on David.

In the tank, David sees flashes of the nightclub. He remembers seeing someone and following them. Then he remembers a kind of dance-off with Oliver and Lenny. Cary starts dancing as well. David somehow ends up outside of the tank and needing to lie down.

Syd asks David about what he saw in the tank. He claims it was just random things and noise. She accuses him of keeping secrets. He says he’s having trouble processing. Syd is wondering when David is going to leave again. David gives Syd a compass that he had Cary make. The compass always points towards his direction.

David remembers being trapped in the floating orb and seeing Syd inside with the compass already hanging around her neck. She doesn’t speak and indicates to him that she can’t hear him. She draws an hourglass to indicate time. She draws more, indicating that David is in the present and she is in the future. She then draws a symbol for the Shadow King and his body. She then writes “Help Him.” There’s noise coming from behind Syd. She draws a heart and a tear falls down her face. She walks into the darkness.

David sees the man he was following in the club. Then he sees Lenny and Oliver.