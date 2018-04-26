‘Legion’ Recap With Spoilers: “Chapter 12”

Syd sits by a fire in the snow. She looks through a tunnel behind her. She climbs through and has a flash of herself being born. She grows up, struggling with her powers. She walks out and sees her mother presenting a paper to some visitors. David is watching as a woman reaches out to touch Syd and she screams and runs away. Syd goes back to trying on different outfits and personas in her room. Syd goes to a punk show and leaves her gloves at home. She gets into the mosh pit, allowing herself to be touched. She’s then strapped into a hospital bed with her mother watching over her.

She flashes back to a moment in a museum, watching a couple kiss. That museum is Syd’s “core desire,” where David finds her. She doesn’t seem to recognize him. He asks her about the art. David tries to infer why this is Syd’s core desire. He thinks this is where she can feel connected to the world without having to actually touch anything. She tells him he’s got it wrong and to watch it again, asking him if he thinks ghosts enjoy living in a haunted house.

The sequence repeats, beginning at the fire and Syd crawling out of her mother’s womb. David watches more closely to this part and notices how Syd reacts to being touched as a child. He sees her being tormented by some girls at school. He hears the passages that she’s reading in her book. More of her being teased at school and harassed by a boy for a kiss. Eventually, she angrily gives it to him, and they switch bodies. Syd uses the boy’s body to attack the girl’s with a lacrosse stick. When their bodies switch back, she blames the assault on the boy.

David returns to Syd in the museum. He believes now that her desire isn’t the museum; it’s the kissing couple she saw as a girl. She tells him he’s wrong and to watch it again.

The sequence starts over again at the snow, the tunnel, the birth. David hones in on these early moments, on Syd’s mother cuddling with her as a child. David sees teenage Syd cutting herself with scissors, the incident with the boy, but he gets it wrong again and starts over.

David looks at Syd’s crib and seems to have a moment of realization. He tells the girls who tormented Syd as a child to “piss off” and talks to Syd as a child. She tells him he’s cheating and that he needs to figure it out for himself. David is confused. He thought they were in the monk’s maze, but now he’s not sure. She tells him to start again.

In the Division 3 base, Kerry becomes unfrozen. Cary is inside her, and she pulls him out. Clark finds them and brings them to the roof, where David and Syd are standing across from each other with David’s hand over her head.

David and Syd are brought back to Cary’s lab. He scans them and finds that they’re awake and not under the influence of the Monk’s plague. There’s something else going on. He’s not sure why they haven’t woken up.

David continues searching Syd’s mind and memories. David tells Syd that he thinks that she’s trying to show David who she really is, and that he won’t love her anymore. He thinks its a test. He tells her that there’s nothing she can show him that will scare him away. She tells him he’s wrong and to try again.

David goes back again and continues to search. He sees Syd watching her mother flirt with a creepy man before leaving for the punk show. He sees her after the show when she leaves her bedroom and finds a record skipping. Her mom is passed out on the couch, and the creepy man is showering. Syd uses her power to switch bodies with her mother. In her mother’s body, Syd undresses and gets in the shower with the man. She touches him and the man quickly moves onto her. The record stops skipping, and Syd and her mother switch places. Syd’s mother awakes naked on the couch and finds Syd in the shower with the man. Her mother screams, and the police are called to take the man away.

This time, David finds Syd in the cave before she’s born. He says it’s about what she survived and how the damage they’ve survived made them stronger. He says they met and fell in love, and it was like a fairytale, at least for him. She compares love to a hot bath, saying that when anything is in it too long it gets soft and falls apart. She says that love makes them stupid and week. It’s the fighters who will survive the coming apocalypse, not the lovers. Love won’t save them, they have to save love, and pain gives them the power they need to do that.

Syd wipes the setting away and tells David she’s ready. She takes his hand and they wake up. They see armed soldiers moving down the hallway of the facility outside the lab. David and Syd follow them. They’ve captured Lenny.