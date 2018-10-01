Ethan Hawke Clarifies Comments on ‘Logan,’ Praises Superhero Movies

Actor Ethan Hawke is clarifying some comments he made about the Oscar-nominated film Logan and praising the entire superhero movie genre that it belongs to.

In Hawke’s initial comments in August, he criticized Logan as being, in short, overhyped.

“Now we have the problem that they tell us Logan is a great movie. Well, it’s a great superhero movie,” Hawke said. “It still involves people in tights with metal coming out of their hands. It’s not Bresson. It’s not Bergman. But they talk about it like it is.

“I went to see Logan cause everyone was like, ‘This is a great movie’ and I was like, ‘Really? No, this is a fine superhero movie.’ There’s a difference but big business doesn’t think there’s a difference. Big business wants you to think that this is a great film because they wanna make money off of it.”

In his new interview with Collider, Hawke says that with those comments he “was talking about a much more nuanced point about money and America.” In other words, he was using Logan as a single example of how movie studio marketing departments try to influence how people think about movies critically.

Still, Hawke says he was encouraged by the debate that sparked around his original comments and to clarify that while he thinks the popularity of the genre may skew how the films are considered critically, he still loves them for what they are.

“One of the things that’s cool about that is that’s because for a long time – I thought about this for a little bit – for a long time, comic books and people who cared about comic books were ghettoized. And it was made to feel small. And now they run the table. And there’s been this giant switch in my lifetime, I mean, like I am a comic book geek, I’ve seen all those. The idea that I’m the one criticizing them is a joke because I – there’s very few things I enjoy more – this is something I teach my son – that something about being a geek is being real. That’s what it means: I’m gonna be real.”

