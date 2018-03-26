Logan Giveaway: Vote For A Winner

UPDATE – 01/23/17: The winner is Lucas Ackerman for his Singing Wolverine entry!

All week long, ComicBook.com has been accepting submissions during its live ComicBook NOW daily series from fans who want to meet Hugh Jackman. In partnership with 20th Century Fox, Comicbook.com is bringing one Wolverine Super Fan to New York City to see Logan ahead of its theatrical release and meet Hugh Jackman.

Countless fans submitted videos in hopes of being featured on ComicBook NOW and flown to New York City for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Now, the final four Wolverine Super Fans have been selected and it is up to you to decide which one of them will see Logan and interview Hugh Jackman in a video which will be posted right here on ComicBook.com.

The finalists are Lucas Ackerman, Chris Pulliam, Chris Roach, and Nicholas Filipek. The finalists were selected based on their creative takes on Wolverine, their ability to make us and the ComicBook NOW audience laugh, and who would be the best fit to interview Hugh Jackman.

A video of each submission will be available at the top of this page! Cast your vote in the poll below.

A winner will be announced on Monday, January 23. One of the Wolverine Super Fans will be flown to New York City for an advanced screening of Logan in mid-February. If you’re too late on this particular contest but still hungry for a victory (or vacation) head to ComicBook.com/TheWalkingDead for a chance to win a trip with us on the Walker Stalker Cruise!

In the year 2029, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Logan stars Hugh Jackman (Logan), Boyd Holbrook (Donald Pierce), Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier), Dafne Keen (Laura Kinney/X-23), Doris Morgado (Maria), Stephen Merchant (Caliban), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Gabriela), and Richard E. Grant (Dr. Zander Rice). James Mangold is directing and helped on the screenplay along with Scott Frank and Michael Green.

Logan hits theaters on March 3, 2017.