Patrick Stewart Reconfirms ‘Logan’ Was His Last X-Men Movie

When Patrick Stewart said that Logan would be his last time playing Professor X, he wasn’t kidding.

The actor reiterated this once more in an interview with Variety and shared the emotional experience of seeing the movie alongside his co-star, Hugh Jackman.

“Hugh had been on record that this would be his last time before Logan even started shooting,” Stewart said. “I hadn’t given it a thought until I saw the film for the first time with an audience at the Berlin Film Festival. It was Hugh and James Mangold and myself, and when it got to the last 10 minutes of the movie, it was emotional and intense, and I could feel myself getting choked up. Then I looked over at Hugh and he was wiping his eyes, and I thought if Wolverine can weep at a movie, Charles Xavier can do the same thing. Then Hugh reached over and grabbed my hand and we held hands for the rest of the movie.

“When I was still wiping my eyes and smiling through the credits, which were very long, by the way, it became very clear to me that there would never be a better way of saying goodbye to the franchise than the one I just witnessed. Charles dies in Logan’s arms with Logan profoundly saddened. No better opportunity to say au revoir could ever extend itself.”

It sounds like it would take a lot of convincing to get Stewart back into the role of Professor X, even if it did mean joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Stewart may get to take home an Oscar as a parting gift from the franchise since his final performance as Xavier has generated some awards buzz.

“I lost 20 pounds,” Stewart says of how he prepared for his role in Logan. “I’ve always been blessed by being able to lose weight easily, and I spread this out over the span of a few months so that it was easier to take. When I lose weight, it tends to be most noticeable in the face, and that’s what I wanted. I wanted to look sick and undernourished and stressed and frail and vulnerable. Hugh had to carry me in the movie, and I assured him that I would do my damnedest to make sure I was carry-able.

Logan is now available on home media. Upcoming X-Men movies include The New Mutants on April 13, 2018, the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.