‘Logan’, ‘Wonder Woman’ and More Earn Critics Choice Nominations

Superhero movies of 2017 are getting a prestigious boost, thanks to films like Wonder Woman and Logan being included in the lineup of nominees for this year’s Critics Choice Awards.

Below you’ll find the list of comic book movies nominated for Critics Choice Awards, along with the categories they’re nominated in:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Logan – Best Supporting Actor nom for Patrick Stewart, Best Young Actor/Actress nom for Dafne Keen, Best Action Movie

– Best Supporting Actor nom for Patrick Stewart, Best Young Actor/Actress nom for Dafne Keen, Best Action Movie Wonder Woman – Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Action Movie

– Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Action Movie Thor: Ragnarok – Best Visual Effects, Best Action Movie, Best Actor in a Comedy nom for Chris Hemsworth

– Best Visual Effects, Best Action Movie, Best Actor in a Comedy nom for Chris Hemsworth The LEGO Batman Movie – Best Animated Feature

Even though it’s not a comic book movie, Neil Gaiman’s American Gods also wracked up several nominations, while Rick and Morty also snagged a Best Animated Series nomination.

With the amount of comic book movies we got in theaters this year, it’s hard to remember that there was a legitimate push for cinematic sophistication (Logan) as well as boundary-pushing violence, milestone cultural shifts (Wonder Woman), and diversifying visions of comedic entertainment (Thor: Ragnarok). The films nominated certainly deserve to be there – with some arguable snubs in areas like Best Director, where James Mangold would’ve been more than qualified for his work on Logan.

The Critics Choice Awards winners will be revealed at the January 11th ceremony. Go HERE for the full list of nominees.