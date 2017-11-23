Here’s What ‘Logan’s X-23 Could Look Like as All-New Wolverine

Mainstream movie viewers got to meet Laura Kinney (aka X-23) in Logan, and the character has become a quick fan-favorite to the masses, as she has been to Marvel Comics readers for years now. Ever since the comics promoted Laura to the mantle of “All-New Wolverine” in the last year or so, fans have speculated that the same progression could happen on the big screen.

Love this edit of Dafne Keen as #AllNewWolverine. I hope we get to see her in costume someday. (Art by masaolab) @DafneKeen @TomTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/CGFsUjeZw7 — Delia (@Delia_X23) November 23, 2017



Above you can see this piece of artwork by Masaolab over on DeviantART, which depicts Laura/X-23 in costume as the movie version of All-New Wolverine. It’s a pretty good mix of the X-Men movies and comic books aesthetics, and definitely captures the look that young breakout actress Dafne Keen brought to the character.

Right now, the future of Wolverine in the X-Men movie universe is uncertain, as Hugh Jackman ended his long run of the character in Logan. There’s plenty of room for X-23 to become the new X-Men movie universe Wolverine, and with word that there’s development on a Logan sequel featuring Laura / X-23, if could be happening sooner before later.

The X-Men movie universe continues with The New Mutants on April 13th, 2018; Untitled Deadpool Sequel on June 1st, 2018; and X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd, 2018.