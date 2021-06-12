Loki Head Writer Weighs in on the TVA Arresting Steve Rogers

✖

Depending on who you talk to, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) may not have had anything to do with the destruction of the "sacred timeline." Some people — this writer included — think it was Captain America (Chris Evans) behind the timeline messiness. The character did, after all, purposefully go back in time to live out his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), even though he wasn't supposed to.

Loki head writer Michael Waldron was recently asked about Rogers' status with the Time Variance Authority and, well...he wouldn't say much of anything at all. In fact, the writer hinted that viewers should just plan on watching Loki through to the end.

"I don't think I can answer that," Waldron told YouTuber SUPES. "I don't think I can answer that. I think maybe...I think maybe just keep watching."

Interestingly enough, there were rumors that Evans was going to return to his role as Steve Rogers at some point in the future of the MCU, even though his story wrapped completely in Avengers: Endgame. Both Evans and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have since fervently denied those rumors, but hey — Marvel people have told little white lies before.

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately,” she explained. “Yeah, I don’t know how these things get—I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea.”

