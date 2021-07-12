Loki's Richard E. Grant Addresses MCU Future: "Everything's Possible"

✖

While he only appeared in one episode of Loki (and a short credits scene), Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant has left quite a mark on Marvel fans. His performance as Classic Loki has become instantly beloved, as he delivered his lines with a Shakespearean bravado despite his ridiculous costume. Unfortunately for fans, the character dies at the end of the episode, sacrificing himself to help Loki and Sylvie accomplish their mission. Hopes to see more Classic Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe faded with his grandiose final scene, at least for now.

Anything can happen in a franchise based on comic books, especially on a show that deals with chaos and the fluidity of time. Why couldn't Classic Loki return someday? ET caught up with Grant and asked about a potential return. While the actor thinks he went out on a perfect scene, he isn't ready to rule out a comeback sometime in the future.

"As you just said, everything's possible," Grant explained. "But I think that's because his sacrifice is so huge and it's going out with such a bang, how do you top that if he had to come back? I have no idea. You know, it's not within my arena to do that. But I wouldn't say no, if asked. Put it that way."

As much as we would all love to see Grant's Classic Loki exchange words with Hiddleston on-screen again, the guy does have a point. There aren't many final scenes better than the one his character was given, laughing in the face of death as he flipped the script on his expectations and fulfilled his glorious purpose.

During the same interview, Grant opened up about his experience filming Classic Loki's extravagant death.

"The camera was on a big sort of jig crane thing that was at the highest section of the studio and I would follow a mark on that and they had, I think, three or four aircraft-sized wind machines blowing the Bajesus out of everything," Grant said. "And I thought, having wondered whether the helmets and the horns had to be quite so tight, I was grateful for them on that day because they did not move despite the amount of wind that was blowing at me. It was scripted to say, 'He's laughing and shortly and cackling in the face of his own imminent, catastrophic death in the mouth of [Alioth],' it was very empowering to be able to just give it the full welly at doing that. So, I enjoyed that hugely."

