Loki Cosplayers Take to the Water With Hilarious Jet Ski Photo

✖

Wednesday is set to bring about the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki, and it's safe to say that fans are anxious to see where the Disney+ adventure takes its narrative next. The past five episodes have brought some shocking twists, some unexpected new characters, and other bits of canon into the MCU – and a new cosplay from fans brings one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of it to life. A new photo of two cosplayers, @CaptCash and @Skinwalkercos, recently went viral on social media, showcasing their versions of Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) riding on a jet ski. This comes after Mobius first mentioned his love for jet skis in the series' second episode, a detail that sent fans of the character — and those who ship Mobius and Loki together — into a frenzy.

"it's been wild to see. It seems like it took a little while for people on Tumblr to decide on a ship name," Tumblr Trends Expert Cates Holderness told ComicBook.com of the love of Mobius and Loki. "We saw a lot of Lokius, but then we also saw a lot of Wowki, which has been really fun. But it seems to have settled into the Lokius tag. People are loving it."

"With episode two, people loved — whether it's a bromance or a ship-ship — people are really, really into seeing how these two characters interact," Holderness continued. "How they one-up each other, and their banter. It's been really fun to see."

And while we have yet to see Mobius ride a jet ski on Loki, Wilson's introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been filled with some significant moments — and according to the beloved actor, joining the Marvel family has been a fun ride.

"When we started filming, I was not aware of just sort of how devoted the fanbase is and the secrecy that Marvel [has]," Wilson told TV Insider about his first Marvel role earlier this year. "They want to try to protect the stories so they can surprise people. I began to really sort of appreciate how committed they were to that."

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.